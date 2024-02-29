THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance

Shares of THCBF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,130. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

