THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Performance
Shares of THCBF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,130. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About THC Biomed Intl
