The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.4% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $56,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 429.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after buying an additional 238,188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,018,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after buying an additional 126,696 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 259,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,810 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
NYSE KO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.95. 6,705,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,819,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.19%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
