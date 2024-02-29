Third Point LLC Grows Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Third Point LLC increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950,659 shares during the period. Option Care Health accounts for about 2.7% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned 3.08% of Option Care Health worth $176,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.74. 626,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

About Option Care Health

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.