Third Point LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $4,933,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 174.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 28.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP remained flat at $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,123,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,016. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

