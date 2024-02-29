THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.52

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $128.52 and last traded at $128.18, with a volume of 456258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

