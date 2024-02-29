Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Down 2.5 %
THUPY traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. Thule Group AB has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
