Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Down 76.2% in February

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Thungela Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

TNGRF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267. Thungela Resources has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Get Thungela Resources alerts:

Thungela Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

Receive News & Ratings for Thungela Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thungela Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.