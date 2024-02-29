thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

thyssenkrupp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,860. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.59). thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1043 per share. This is an increase from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. thyssenkrupp’s payout ratio is currently -90.90%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

