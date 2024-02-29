Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TBLMY stock remained flat at $10.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 588. Tiger Brands has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63.

Tiger Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.2738 dividend. This is a positive change from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Tiger Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.14%.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of fast-moving consumer goods in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

