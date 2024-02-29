Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Shares Down 4.1%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Titan Logix Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$14.13 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of C$1.51 million during the quarter.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

