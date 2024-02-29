TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $396.69. 131,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $414.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.78.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

