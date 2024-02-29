Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 98.8% in February

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Total Energy Services Stock Down 3.2 %
TOTZF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Total Energy Services
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.