Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Up 98.8% in February

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 3.2 %

TOTZF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

