Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in February

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the January 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trainline Price Performance
OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.
Trainline Company Profile
