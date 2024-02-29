Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Short Interest Down 83.2% in February

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the January 31st total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trainline Price Performance

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

