TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TravelSky Technology Stock Up 2.6 %
TSYHY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 7,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,868. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $21.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
