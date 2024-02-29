TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the January 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

TSYHY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 7,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,868. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $21.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.