TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. 26,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 211,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get TriMas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TriMas

TriMas Stock Down 10.2 %

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $952.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.