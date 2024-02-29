Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance
NYSE TFPM opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFPM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
