Truist Financial Increases Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $120.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VKTX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $46.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $14.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,422,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 539,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

