Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

TSMRF remained flat at $18.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

About Tsumura & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tsumura & Co manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.