Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 210.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 118.0 days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
TSMRF remained flat at $18.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Tsumura & Co. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $18.86.
About Tsumura & Co.
