Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 6.0% of Bwcp LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

TYL traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $440.38. 91,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,294. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total transaction of $722,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $22,569,396 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

