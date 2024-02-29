UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cota Capital Management LLC

Cota Capital Management LLC lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,490 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 32,895 shares during the quarter. UiPath comprises approximately 5.8% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 251,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after acquiring an additional 181,722 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 164,988 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $2,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 667,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,317,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,577,520. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.68. 3,673,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081,932. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

