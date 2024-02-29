Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.91. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 642,106 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

