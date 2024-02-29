UMA (UMA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $327.79 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00006905 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $327.79 million and approximately $32.81 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 118,189,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,458,348 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

