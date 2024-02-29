UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.87

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 114344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.
UniCredit Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UniCredit
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.