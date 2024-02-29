UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.87

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 114344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

UniCredit Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

