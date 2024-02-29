United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,535 shares of company stock worth $12,075,887. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $179.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

