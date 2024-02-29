United Services Automobile Association Sells 6,711 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $25,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.45. 645,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,585. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $115.97.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

