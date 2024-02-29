United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.3 %
UUGRY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 33,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.
About United Utilities Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.