United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the January 31st total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.3 %

UUGRY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. 33,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

