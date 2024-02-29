US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Up 1,178.0% in February

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 1,178.0% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
US Nuclear Trading Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:UCLE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,845. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
US Nuclear Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Nuclear
- What is a SEC Filing?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.