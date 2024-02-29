US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Up 1,178.0% in February

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 1,178.0% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Nuclear Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:UCLE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,845. US Nuclear has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

