Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Value Partners Group Stock Performance
Shares of Value Partners Group stock remained flat at $0.20 on Thursday. Value Partners Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
Value Partners Group Company Profile
