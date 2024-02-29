Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Value Partners Group Stock Performance

Shares of Value Partners Group stock remained flat at $0.20 on Thursday. Value Partners Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

