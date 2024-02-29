Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Position Increased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,092. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $316.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

