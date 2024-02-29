Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.38. 738,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,695. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.78 and its 200 day moving average is $164.65.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

