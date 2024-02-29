Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $106,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.38. 138,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

