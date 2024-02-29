Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,684,000 after buying an additional 1,085,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,345. The company has a market capitalization of $355.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $252.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average is $227.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

