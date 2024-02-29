Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Velocity Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

