Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $99.92 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $99.92 million and $23.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,296.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00130486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.61 or 0.00487164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00047136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00223888 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00132045 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

