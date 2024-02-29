Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.63

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.63 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 24250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $600.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 10,588.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

