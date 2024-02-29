Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Shares Up 0.3%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160.30 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 158.70 ($2.01). 1,212,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,419,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.30 ($2.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMUK shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.52).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK Trading Down 0.2 %

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($59,392.59). In other news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.13), for a total value of £119,852.88 ($152,020.40). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.93), for a total value of £46,825.12 ($59,392.59). Insiders sold a total of 203,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,076,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.