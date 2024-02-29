Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Down 7.4%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.67. 506,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 907,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.93 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The company has a market cap of $983.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after buying an additional 342,749 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,336,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 516,557 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.