Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Issues Earnings Results

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 650,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,808. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,005,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after acquiring an additional 228,678 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 9,796.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 779,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vita Coco by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.