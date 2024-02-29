Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in February

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 11,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

