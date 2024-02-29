VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.5 million. VSE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 3.310-3.310 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 138,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,406. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VSE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

