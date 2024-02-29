VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.52 million.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut VSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.10. 139,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VSE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $74.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VSE by 333.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

