W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $979.20

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $979.20 and last traded at $979.47, with a volume of 62253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $974.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $887.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

