Waverly Advisors LLC Has $65.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $65,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.03. 131,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

