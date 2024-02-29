Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 1.75% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $24,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 235,351 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,268,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 124,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,119. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

