Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 10,271 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waverly Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

