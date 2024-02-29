WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0969

WAX (WAXP) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $330.92 million and approximately $127.98 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,139,250,786 coins and its circulating supply is 3,415,616,032 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,138,929,539.5147095 with 3,415,294,786.918819 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08503713 USD and is up 18.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $157,092,588.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

