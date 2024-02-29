Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Shares Up 7.6%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 241,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 290,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $281.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

