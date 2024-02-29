White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,300.49. 2,710,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,185.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $999.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.13 and a 52-week high of $1,319.62. The company has a market cap of $602.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,049.95.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

