White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.6% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,595.30. 517,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,671.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,476.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

