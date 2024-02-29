White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 6.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,878. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

